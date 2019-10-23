Maharashtra Assembly Elections
195/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|133
|31
|31
|18
|13
|+/- 2014
|+12
|-06
|-02
|+01
Haryana Assembly Elections
195/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|133
|31
|18
|13
|+/- 2014
|+12
|-06
|-02
|+01
Man Steals Road Accident Victim's Scooter in Delhi, Arrested
The accused told police he was near a hospital in Jahangirpuri on October 18, identifying his target to commit theft, when he saw a road accident victim being taken by a PCR van to a hospital.
(Representative image/Reuters)
New Delhi: A man who had quietly slipped out of the accident site in northwest Delhi with the victim's scooter was arrested from Rohini, police said on Wednesday.
Anwar Khan, 30, told police he was near Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri on October 18, identifying his target to commit theft, when he saw a road accident victim being taken by a PCR van to a hospital.
But the victim's scooter was left behind unattended. On the pretext of removing it to the side, Khan decamped with the vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra said.
Police had received information he would visit Rohini Sector-6 to sell the scooter on Monday. A trap was laid and he was arrested. The vehicle has been recovered, police said.
