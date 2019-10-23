Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

195/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 133 31 31 18 13
+/- 2014 +12 -06 -02 +01
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

195/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 133 31 18 13
+/- 2014 +12 -06 -02 +01
All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Steals Road Accident Victim's Scooter in Delhi, Arrested

The accused told police he was near a hospital in Jahangirpuri on October 18, identifying his target to commit theft, when he saw a road accident victim being taken by a PCR van to a hospital.

Updated:October 23, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Steals Road Accident Victim's Scooter in Delhi, Arrested
(Representative image/Reuters)

New Delhi: A man who had quietly slipped out of the accident site in northwest Delhi with the victim's scooter was arrested from Rohini, police said on Wednesday.

Anwar Khan, 30, told police he was near Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri on October 18, identifying his target to commit theft, when he saw a road accident victim being taken by a PCR van to a hospital.

But the victim's scooter was left behind unattended. On the pretext of removing it to the side, Khan decamped with the vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra said.

Police had received information he would visit Rohini Sector-6 to sell the scooter on Monday. A trap was laid and he was arrested. The vehicle has been recovered, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram