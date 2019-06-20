Man Stops to Urinate on Road in Greater Noida, Two Flee With His Motorcycle

Noida: Stopping by to urinate along a roadside in Greater Noida cost a man his motorcycle Thursday as two unidentified men fled with his two-wheeler while he took the nature's call, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm, when Aakash, around 35, was on his way to the industrial area in Greater Noida for work and the scooter-borne duo struck his motorcycle, they said.

"He was near Tilpat A chowk, under the Surajpur police station area, when he stopped to urinate on the road. He had left the key on the motorcycle when suddenly two men arrived on a red-coloured scooter and one of them got on the bike and they fled the spot before Aakash could respond," a police official told PTI.

A complaint has been made by the victim and an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 379 (robbery) has been lodged at the Surajpur police station, he said.

A probe is underway, the official added.