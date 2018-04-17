GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Strangles One-and-half-year Old Daughter to Death in Telangana

Nikode Ashok (35) reached the temple on Saturday along with his wife and two daughters for offering prayers. He took them to a nearby forest in the night and allegedly strangled his younger daughter to death.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2018, 8:04 AM IST
Picture for representative purposes.
Telangana: A 35-year-old man allegedly strangled his one and half-year-old daughter to death and tried to kill his wife and another daughter near a temple in Jagtial district.

Police said on Monday Nikode Ashok (35) reached the temple on Saturday along with his wife and two daughters for offering prayers. He took them to a nearby forest in the night and allegedly strangled his younger daughter to death.

Police said he allegedly tried to kill his wife and another daughter, aged four years, but his wife escaped in the darkness and reached her parent's house.

She filed a complaint with police on Monday, police said.

The body of the one and a half-year-old child was found in the forest.

Steps are on to trace Ashok, who is absconding, and his four-year-old daughter, police said.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
