Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Strangulates 21-day-old Daughter, Drowns Her in Water Tank After Fight with Wife

Police reached the spot and took the unconscious infant to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 7:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Strangulates 21-day-old Daughter, Drowns Her in Water Tank After Fight with Wife
Police reached the spot and took the unconscious infant to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.
Loading...

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 21-day-old daughter following a fight with his wife in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said on Monday.

Mukesh, 26, allegedly strangulated his daughter and then drowned her in a water tank on Friday, they said.

Kiran,23, the girl's mother, lodged a police complaint against her husband who is a businessman. "I was planning to visit my mother's place on Friday after the delivery on August 16. Mukesh was not happy about it. He took the girl upstairs and locked the door," the woman stated in her complaint.

"After a while, Mukesh opened the door and I saw my daughter lying on the cot unconscious. Mukesh told me that he had strangulated her and then drowned her in a water tank," she added.

Police reached the spot and took the unconscious infant to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

The post-mortem report stated that the child was first strangulated and later drowned, following which the accused father was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram