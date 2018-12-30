LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Strips Mid-air on Air India Flight, Walks Down Plane's Aisle Naked Before Being Wrapped in Blanket

Two members of the airline crew had to hold the man and keep him seated till the flight landed.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2018, 8:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Strips Mid-air on Air India Flight, Walks Down Plane's Aisle Naked Before Being Wrapped in Blanket
Image courtesy: ANI
New Delhi: The 150 passengers on board an Air India Express flight on Saturday were in for a shock when a man stripped mid-air and started walking down the aisle naked. The incident occurred on flight IX-194 that was going from Dubai to Lucknow.

The man started stripping when the flight was half way through the journey and two members of the airline crew had to hold him and keep him seated. They also wrapped him in a blanket, reported news agency ANI.

The reason behind the man’s act was not clear and he was handed over to the security officials once the flight landed at Lucknow airport at 12.05 pm.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram