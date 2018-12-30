English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Strips Mid-air on Air India Flight, Walks Down Plane's Aisle Naked Before Being Wrapped in Blanket
Two members of the airline crew had to hold the man and keep him seated till the flight landed.
Image courtesy: ANI
New Delhi: The 150 passengers on board an Air India Express flight on Saturday were in for a shock when a man stripped mid-air and started walking down the aisle naked. The incident occurred on flight IX-194 that was going from Dubai to Lucknow.
The man started stripping when the flight was half way through the journey and two members of the airline crew had to hold him and keep him seated. They also wrapped him in a blanket, reported news agency ANI.
The reason behind the man’s act was not clear and he was handed over to the security officials once the flight landed at Lucknow airport at 12.05 pm.
