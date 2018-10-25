Man Strips, Thrashes Two Teenagers in Thane for Refusing to Lend Two-wheeler

Two teenage boys in Thane district of Maharashtra were allegedly made to remove their clothes and beaten up with a plastic pipe by a 25-year-old man who filmed the incident on his mobile phone, police said on Thursday.The accused Faizal Khan got angry because one of the youths, who is known to him, refused to bring his father's two-wheeler, as demanded by Khan, a police official said.The accused and the victims are the residents of Mira Road locality, said Naya Nagar police station inspector Balaji Pandhare.Police are yet to arrest Khan even 24 hours after the complaint was lodged by the family members of one of the youths.The inspector said Khan and the youth became friends some months back. The 16-year-old used to bring his father's two-wheeler to Khan on his demand, he said.On October 21, the youth refused to bring the two-wheeler, which made Khan angry who then beat him up with a plastic pipe. Khan then took the youth and his friend along with him to his house and made them strip, and beat them again, he said.On October 24, Khan threatened the victims again, following which one of them narrated the incident to his family members who in turn approached police.