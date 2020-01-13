Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Gas Cylinder Explosion in Greater Noida

The man was severely injured and both of his legs had to be amputated at the hospital.

Updated:January 13, 2020, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Gas Cylinder Explosion in Greater Noida
Representative image.(Reuters)

Noida: A 40-year-old man, who sustained injuries in a cylinder explosion in Greater Noida three days ago, died on Monday morning, police said.

Shambhunath Haldar and three more men were injured in the explosion that occurred while unloading gas cylinders from his pickup van at an under-construction factory in the Ecotech I extension area, they said.

"They were unloading the cylinders when one of them exploded, leaving all of them injured. Haldar was severely injured and both of his legs had to be amputated at the hospital," SHO Site 5 police station Prabhat Dixit said.

"He passed away early this morning," Dixit said.

Haldar, a resident of Alpha 1 in Greater Noida, owned the pickup van which was used to carry the cylinders on January 10 and was helping other men unload them at the factory site, he added.

Further proceedings are underway, the SHO said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram