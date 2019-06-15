Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Suffers Injuries After the Bomb He Took to Attack Village Sarpanch Goes Off

The accused suffered serious injuries in one of his palms and he was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Berhampur.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Suffers Injuries After the Bomb He Took to Attack Village Sarpanch Goes Off
Image for representation.
Loading...

Berhampur (Odisha): A 25-year-old youth was seriously injured when the bomb he was carrying to attack a village sarpanch went off in Ganjam district, police said Saturday.

Two men who were accompanying Shyam Sundar Patra alias Cheru, the injured person, fled after the explosion at Chanchadapalli under Digapahandi police station limits on Friday night.

Patra suffered serious injuries in one of his palms and he was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, police said.

Sub-divisional police officer of Chikiti, SN Murmu, said Patra and his associates were on their way to attack the sarapanch of Banthapalli gram panchayat Prasant Kumar Swain because of some enmity.

A case was registered at Digaphandi police station basing on the complaints lodged by the sarapanch, Additional SP (Berhampur) Prabhat Chandra Routray said.

Police said at least 15 cases were pending against Patra in various police stations across the district.

He was arrested in December 2016 and currently on bail.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram