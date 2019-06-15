Man Suffers Injuries After the Bomb He Took to Attack Village Sarpanch Goes Off
Image for representation.
Berhampur (Odisha): A 25-year-old youth was seriously injured when the bomb he was carrying to attack a village sarpanch went off in Ganjam district, police said Saturday.
Two men who were accompanying Shyam Sundar Patra alias Cheru, the injured person, fled after the explosion at Chanchadapalli under Digapahandi police station limits on Friday night.
Patra suffered serious injuries in one of his palms and he was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, police said.
Sub-divisional police officer of Chikiti, SN Murmu, said Patra and his associates were on their way to attack the sarapanch of Banthapalli gram panchayat Prasant Kumar Swain because of some enmity.
A case was registered at Digaphandi police station basing on the complaints lodged by the sarapanch, Additional SP (Berhampur) Prabhat Chandra Routray said.
Police said at least 15 cases were pending against Patra in various police stations across the district.
He was arrested in December 2016 and currently on bail.
