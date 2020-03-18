Man Suspected of Coronavirus Commits Suicide by Jumping off Safdarjung Hospital Building: Police
The man was brought by the airport authorities as a coronavirus suspect and was immediately put in the isolation ward, hospital sources said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A man suspected to be infected with COVID-19 allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a Safdarjung Hospital building on Wednesday, soon after he was admitted to the facility here by airport authorities, police said.
His samples had been taken and sent for testing, they said, adding the reports are awaited. He forced open the isolation ward and jumped off the seventh floor of the building, they said.
