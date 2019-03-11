English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man, Suspected to be Pak Spy, Detained Near International Border in Rajasthan
Acting on credible intelligence inputs, Nawab Khan, a resident of Sam area, was detained on Sunday on suspicion of being involved in espionage activities, the official said.
A Border Security Force personnel patrols near zero point between India and Pakistan in Munabao in Rajasthan. (Reuters)
Jaipur: A man has been detained on suspicion of espionage activities near the International Border between India and Pakistan in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a top official said Monday.
Khan works as a jeep driver, he added. He is being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies for his alleged links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, the official said.
Further action will be taken following the detailed interrogation, he said.
