Man Suspected to Have Contracted Coronavirus Attempts Suicide at Delhi Hospital

New Delhi; A man suspected to have contracted the coronavirus infection allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the third floor of a hospital in central Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The 37-year-old man was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on March 31, they said.

Around 11.30 pm on Saturday, he jumped from the third floor of the hospital. He first hit a tin roof before hitting the ground, fracturing his leg, police said.

According to doctors, his condition is stable and the result for his coronavirus test is still awaited.

