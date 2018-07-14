English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man Suspected to Have Shot Dead Gangster Munna Bajrangi to be Shifted to Fatehgarh Jail from Baghpat
File photo of Munna Bajrangi (News18)
Lucknow: Sunil Rathi, the alleged killer of mafia don Munna Bajrangi, will be shifted from Baghpat District Jail to Fatehgarh Central Jail on an administrative ground, an order issued by the UP government said.
On July 9, mafia don Prem Prakash Singh, alias Munna Bajrangi, was shot dead, hours before he was to be produced in a local court in Baghpat in a case of extorting money from a former BSP legislator, police said.
Bajrangi was reportedly killed by Rathi, who is lodged in Baghpat jail since July 31 last year, officials said.
Four jail officials, including the jailer and the head warden, were suspended in connection with the incident.
51-year-old Bajrangi was listed as an accused in 40 criminal cases, including those of murder and extortion.
The mafia don was also named along with BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari in the killing of former BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai in 2005. PTI
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
