Man Suspects Live-in Partner of Infidelity, Pours Boiling Water on Her
The man and the victim were living together in a shack in Nagpur while working as labourers at a construction site in Mankapur area, the police said.
Representative image.
Nagpur: A 30-year-old labourer woman sustained severe burn injuries after her live-in partner allegedly poured boiling water on her, the city police said on Saturday.
The accused was identified as Suraj Prabhudayal Yadav (50). Both Yadav and his live-in partner hail from Kedia village in Narsingpur district of Madhya Pradesh, and were living together in a shack here while working as labourers at a construction site in Mankapur area, the police said.
Yadav suspected the woman's fidelity and the couple had a heated argument on Thursday night, following which he poured boiling water on her, the police said. The condition of the woman, who was admitted to a hospital, was stable.
Maknapur police have registered a case under IPC section 326 (causing grievous hurt) and probe was on.
