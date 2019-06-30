Man Swept away while Working on Drain Project Found Dead
Three labourers had been swept away after the Delhi Jal Board suddenly resumed water supply into the drain.
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: The body of a 25-year-old man, who had been missing for two days after being swept away while working to construct a cemented wall on a 30-foot-deep drain in west Delhi's Khayala area, was found Sunday, police said.
Devinder Sharma, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, was working on the project along with other workers, they said.
Shahrukh (25) was pulled out of the drain on Friday but was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital. Ankit (19), a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, is still untraceable, a senior police officer said.
The National Disaster Response Force will resume the search for him on Monday morning.
The project supervisor, who was arrested for negligence, has got bail, police said.
The DJB had contracted the project to Pratibha Industries, a private company.
On Friday, the day of the incident, 12 labourers were working on the project on drain which was being used to treat water before it entered the Yamuna river.
Around noon, Shahrukh, Ankit and Sharma had entered the drain to take measurements for its cover.
