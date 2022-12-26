Man Tests Positive at Bengaluru Airport on Returning from China; Sample Sent for Genome Sequencing

A 35-year-old man, who had landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from from China, tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Authorities said the man has now been kept isolated at a private hospital. A sample has been collected and sent for genomic sequencing to understand which variant has affected the individual.

On Friday, a 40-year-old man, who had returned from China, tested positive for Covid in Agra on Sunday. Authorities said that his sample, too, will be collected and sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing to know the variant, reported PTI.

The man returned to Agra from China via Delhi on December 23 following which he was tested at a private lab. The report came out positive for Covid, he added.

This the first Covid positive case in the district detected after November 25, officials said.

Amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries, including China, the Centre has ramped up its anti-coronavirus measures.

The Centre had said RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and asked states to conduct a mock drill on December 27 to ensure readiness of health facilities including medical oxygen generation plants.

