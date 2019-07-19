Man Thrashed by Group after His Bike Hit Woman in Rajasthan's Alwar, Dies

Jaipur: A 28-year-old man died after being allegedly thrashed by a group of men when his motorcycle hit a woman in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Falsa village when Harish Jatav was riding the two-wheeler and hit the woman who felt unconscious and was taken to a hospital, they said.

Following the incident, Jatav was allegedly beaten up by the woman's neighbour, Umer Sher, and a few others. He sustained critical head injuries due to the thrashing, as per the FIR lodged at Chaupanki police station on the complaint of his father.

Jatav was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he died on Thursday, police said.

A case was registered against Sher and others under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and under sections of the SC/ST Act, police said.

"It is not a case of mob lynching but a simple case of road accident. The post-mortem of the body has been done today. The matter is being further investigated by a senior police official," said Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh.

The husband of the woman, 55-year-old Hakiman, has also filed a police compliant against Jatav.

As per his complaint, Hakiman on July 17 was crossing the road when a speeding motorcycle hit her after which she fell unconscious. The motorcyclist was negligent and in an inebriated condition at that time, it added. He also said Jatav sustained injuries after he fell on the road, following the accident.

Hakiman’s husband, in the complaint, said his wife was admitted to a government hospital in Bhiwadi from where she was referred to a private hospital after primary treatment.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered against Jatav, police said.

Chaupanki police station in-charge Umesh Beniwal said prima facie it just appeared a case of road accident.

Police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to know whether Jatav died due to the beating or because of the fall. Both cases are being investigated by Bhiwadi circle officer.