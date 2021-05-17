india

Man Thrashed to Death for Trying to Steal Water Motor in Delhi

Salman went to Hotilal's grocery shop at around 5 pm on Sunday and tried to steal a water motor. He was spotted by Hotilal who beat him up. Salman passed away later in the evening.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death for trying to steal a water motor in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar area, police said on Monday. The victim was identified as Salman, a resident of Prem Nagar, they said.

Salman went to Hotilal’s grocery shop at around 5 pm on Sunday and tried to steal a water motor. He was spotted by Hotilal who beat him up. Salman lost consciousness and his family members took him home. Subsequently, he passed away later in the evening, a senior police officer said. Hotilal (48), also a resident of Prem Nagar, has been apprehended, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

May 17, 2021, 10:52 IST