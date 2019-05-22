Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Gujarat Hospital, Dies

Police had arrested Yasin Shaikh and Ishrak Pathan in connection with Pathan's killing while two others--Shahnawaz Pathan and Shamsher Shaikh--are being traced. The deceased Amir Shaikh is the brother of Shamsher Shaikh.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Gujarat Hospital, Dies
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Ahmedabad: In an ugly fallout of a gang rivalry, a 40-year-old man was allegedly lynched by supporters of a petty criminal at a civic-run hospital in Ramol area in Gujarat in a revenge killing, police said Wednesday.

The brutal thrashing of Amir Shaikh in the civic-run LG Hospital on Tuesday night was captured by a visitor on his mobile phone.

The clip shows Shaikh, who was bruised and smeared in blood, being thrashed brutally with broken pieces of furniture and other objects.

A constable of Ramol police station was also injured in the incident.

"The mob even ransacked furniture and used it to beat up Shaikh, who died in the incident," said Maninagar police station inspector SM Patel.

An FIR for murder has been registered Wednesday morning against at least 25 persons.

"Hours before the lynching, some local goons armed with sharp weapons had attacked one Rameez Pathan (35) in Ramol area Tuesday, following an old rivalry between local
petty criminals," said Ramol police inspector KS Dave.

Pathan died at LG Hospital, shortly after he was rushed there, he added.

Police had arrested Yasin Shaikh and Ishrak Pathan in connection with Pathan's killing while two others--Shahnawaz Pathan and Shamsher Shaikh--are being traced. The deceased Amir Shaikh is the brother of Shamsher Shaikh.

Narrating the sequence of events of Tuesday, the officer said that after Pathan was attacked, his brother Waseem and accomplice Sarfaraz came looking for Shamsher to
take revenge.

"When they spotted Shamsher's brother Amir Shaikh walking by a road, they grabbed him and asked him about the whereabouts of his brother. During an argument, they slashed Amir's neck with a sickle before fleeing on a motorcycle," Dave said.

According to inspector S M Patel, Amir had called up Ramol police and '108' ambulance service.

When Amir was taken to LG Hospital by his family members, supporters of Rameez Pathan were already present.

"They turned berserk after Pathan died and started thrashing Amir. A police constable was also injured while trying to save him from the angry mob. Amir eventually died of injuries," he said.

A case of murder has been registered against 25 persons, including the five who have been named in the FIR, at Maninagar police station under whose jurisdiction the hospital falls.

No arrest is made so far, Patel added.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram