English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Man Threatens Cab Driver for Overtaking Him in Delhi , Arrested
The accused has been identified as Rajan Bharar, a property dealer who had also unsuccessfully contested the 2012 civic polls from Kirti Nagar.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a case of road rage, a 41-year-old man was arrested in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area for allegedly threatening a cab driver with a pistol and smashing the window panes of the car as the latter tried to overtake the accused's vehicle, police said Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Rajan Bharar, a property dealer who had also unsuccessfully contested the 2012 civic polls from Kirti Nagar, they said. Police were informed about the incident at 3 am on January 31.
In his complaint, Sangam Vihar resident Salman (22), a driver of a cab aggregator, stated that at 2.45 am when he was waiting for a passenger, Bharar approached him and a quarrel ensued over not allowing the accused's car pass, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.
Following this, Bharar pulled out a pistol and broke the window of the cab and fled in his car, he said.
Night patrolling motorcycles and picket staff were alerted about the accused, who was nabbed from Amar Colony area after a brief chase, the officer said.
A pistol and two empty cartridges were seized from him and the car was impounded, the DCP said.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that on the night of the incident, he went to attend a birthday party in East of Kailash.
After the party, he went drop his friend home in Amar Colony. While returning, an altercation took place between him and the cab driver, the police officer said.
Investigation revealed that the accused had procured pistol by illegal means from Meerut. Bharar was previously involved in three cases, including one registered under the Arms Act at Defence Colony police station in which he was convicted, Biswal said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The accused has been identified as Rajan Bharar, a property dealer who had also unsuccessfully contested the 2012 civic polls from Kirti Nagar, they said. Police were informed about the incident at 3 am on January 31.
In his complaint, Sangam Vihar resident Salman (22), a driver of a cab aggregator, stated that at 2.45 am when he was waiting for a passenger, Bharar approached him and a quarrel ensued over not allowing the accused's car pass, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.
Following this, Bharar pulled out a pistol and broke the window of the cab and fled in his car, he said.
Night patrolling motorcycles and picket staff were alerted about the accused, who was nabbed from Amar Colony area after a brief chase, the officer said.
A pistol and two empty cartridges were seized from him and the car was impounded, the DCP said.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that on the night of the incident, he went to attend a birthday party in East of Kailash.
After the party, he went drop his friend home in Amar Colony. While returning, an altercation took place between him and the cab driver, the police officer said.
Investigation revealed that the accused had procured pistol by illegal means from Meerut. Bharar was previously involved in three cases, including one registered under the Arms Act at Defence Colony police station in which he was convicted, Biswal said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Delhi Wedding Reception: Mika, Yuvraj & More Have a Blast
- British Airways Celebrates Centennial of Serving Its People and Empire in All-Star Ad
- Bacon, Not Stirred: Animal Lovers Fear for Pet Piglets On Eve of Chinese Lunar Year of The Pig
- High Interest Cost Continues to Dampen Automobile Sales in India
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results