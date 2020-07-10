INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Man Threatens to 'Blow Up' Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Arrested

File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The accused, identified as Lokesh Kumar Meena, was nabbed soon after he made the threatening call to the police control room, police said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
Share this:

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to blow up Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with a bomb, police said.

The accused, identified as Lokesh Kumar Meena, was nabbed soon after he made the threatening call to the police control room, they said.

"Special teams were formed to nab the accused. His location was traced in Papad village of Jamwa Ramgarh area. Local police was alerted to take action," DCP (Jaipur South) Manoj Kumar said.

He said the mobile phone from which the accused called the police saying he will blow up the chief minister has been seized.

The man was brought to Vidhyakpuri police station and is being interrogated, a police officer said.

The accused is preparing for competitive exams and the reason behind making such a call is being probed, he said.

Next Story
Loading