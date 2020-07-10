Man Threatens to 'Blow Up' Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Arrested

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to blow up Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with a bomb, police said.

The accused, identified as Lokesh Kumar Meena, was nabbed soon after he made the threatening call to the police control room, they said.

"Special teams were formed to nab the accused. His location was traced in Papad village of Jamwa Ramgarh area. Local police was alerted to take action," DCP (Jaipur South) Manoj Kumar said.

He said the mobile phone from which the accused called the police saying he will blow up the chief minister has been seized.

The man was brought to Vidhyakpuri police station and is being interrogated, a police officer said.

The accused is preparing for competitive exams and the reason behind making such a call is being probed, he said.