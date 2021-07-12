Man Threatens to Jump From Greater Noida Building After Fight With Girlfriend

A man from Angola threatened to jump from the 14th floor of an under-construction building in Greater Noida on Sunday after a fight with his girlfriend. The man has been identified as Antonou Muwai. A crowd gathered in the area when they saw Muwai up there shouting. People urged him to get down but he refused to listen to anyone.

Soon someone called up the police. The building falls under the Greater Noida Sector Beta-2 police station. The police also tried to persuade him to get down but he refused to budge.

The police officials went to the 14th floor. When they tried to get close to him, he clung to a pillar and threatened to jump. This went on for several hours and finally Muwai agreed to climb down.

During interrogation, Muwai told the police officials that he had a spat with his girlfriend and this was the reason behind him trying to jump from the high-rise. Since it was an under-construction building, he could easily reach the 14th floor.

He was dropped home by the police after a round of questioning. Some reports said that the police took many hours to control the situation because of the language barrier. They claimed the cops took help from some African organisations to send the message across to Muwai.

