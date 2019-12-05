Man Thrown out of Mumbai Local Train during Spat over Seat
The passenger who was thrown out sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Sion hospital. A case has been registered against the unidentified assailants.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A 34-year-old man was thrown out of a running train following a squabble over seat at the Kurla station on Thursday morning, the Railway Police said.
The incident took place between Tilaknagar and Kurla stations on the harbour line of the Central Railway. Vijay Gupta, resident of Mankhurd, was on his way to work when he had a heated argument with a group of commuters over a seat.
They threw him out of the train — bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus — when it reached the Kurla station, a police official said.
Gupta, who fell on the platform and sustained serious injuries, was taken to government-run Sion hospital.
The police registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) against the unidentified assailants, the official said.
Nearly 75 lakh people travel by overcrowded local trains in Mumbai every day.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Uber Apologises for Viral Photo of Separate Bathrooms for Employees and Drivers in US Office
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report
- Panipat Vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Battle: Who'll be the Winner? Trade Analysts Weigh In
- Mammootty’s Costliest Film Mamangam Budget is Lesser Than the Salary of a Bollywood Star
- Ramya Krishnan Looks Convincing as Jayalalithaa in Web Series Queen, See Poster