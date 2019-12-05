Man Thrown out of Mumbai Local Train during Spat over Seat

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man was thrown out of a running train following a squabble over seat at the Kurla station on Thursday morning, the Railway Police said.

The incident took place between Tilaknagar and Kurla stations on the harbour line of the Central Railway. Vijay Gupta, resident of Mankhurd, was on his way to work when he had a heated argument with a group of commuters over a seat.

They threw him out of the train — bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus — when it reached the Kurla station, a police official said.

Gupta, who fell on the platform and sustained serious injuries, was taken to government-run Sion hospital.

The police registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) against the unidentified assailants, the official said.

Nearly 75 lakh people travel by overcrowded local trains in Mumbai every day.

