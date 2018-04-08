GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Man Throws Acid on Cop Wife for Giving Birth to a Girl Child in Muzaffarnagar

Komal, who was posted at Delhi, was living with her parents after a dispute with her husband Kapil Kumar, who works in a private firm in the national capital.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2018, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Throws Acid on Cop Wife for Giving Birth to a Girl Child in Muzaffarnagar
Image for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: An RPF constable was seriously injured when her husband allegedly threw acid on her for giving birth to a girl child and not fulfilling dowry demands in Chandaura village on Saturday.

Komal, who was posted at Delhi, was living with her parents after a dispute with her husband Kapil Kumar, who works in a private firm in the national capital, Circle Officer SKS Pratap said.

On Saturday, Kumar went to her parents' house to meet her. But after an argument threw acid on her and escaped, he said.

Komal was rushed to a hospital with burn injuries, Pratap said.

Her condition is stated to be serious.

The woman's family alleged that Komal's husband and in-laws had been harassing her for dowry since their marriage in 2013. They were also unhappy that she gave birth to a girl child in 2016, the officer added.

On the basis of their complaint, a case has been registered and police have launched a manhunt to nab her husband who is absconding, the police officer said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You