Fearing Coronavirus Infection, Currency Notes Thrown on Indore Road Find No Takers

An unidentified man threw 25 currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations on the road in front of a lodge in Indore's Khatipura area.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
The police constables used their sticks to collect the money in a polythene.

Indore: An unidentified man on Thursday threw 25 currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations on the road in front of a lodge in Indore's Khatipura area in Madhya Pradesh.

Fearing that the notes were infected by the coronavirus, none of the apprehensive locals dared to pick them and instead informed the municipal staff.

Municipal zonal officer Narendra Kuril, in turn, spoke to his superiors after which Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh informed the police and ordered that no one should touch the notes.

Soon after, municipal staff and police personnel reached the spot and disinfectant was sprayed on the notes. The police constables used their sticks to collect the money in a polythene bag.

A police officer said that an unknown man in a car had thrown the notes and sped away. The police is scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify him.

With 226 persons testing positive on Thursday, the tally of such patients in Madhya Pradesh has surged to 1,164, with 707 of them in Indore and 168 in Bhopal.

Two more persons succumbed to the deadly infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 55, said officials.

