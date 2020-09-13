Man Throws Dog Into Bhopal Lake, Video Goes Viral, Probe On

Bhopal: A video showing a man throw a dog into Bhopal’s Upper Lake went viral on social media on Sunday following which police registered a case. Some of those who shared the video claimed it was shot at Boat Club Road near Van Vihar on the banks of the lake, also called Bada Talab, here.

A man, in his twenties, can be seen picking up one of two dogs roaming near him and throwing it into the lake and giggling as he looks at the person shooting the video. A song from Hindi movie Commando 3 can be heard in the background in the video.

Bhopal Deputy Inspector General of Police Irshad Wali said cognizance of the video had been taken while Additional Superintendent of Police Ramsanehi Mishra told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor