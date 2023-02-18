CHANGE LANGUAGE
Odisha: Tribal Woman, Mother of 11, Driven Out of Home by Husband for Undergoing Sterilisation
Odisha: Tribal Woman, Mother of 11, Driven Out of Home by Husband for Undergoing Sterilisation

By: Abhay Mohapatra

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 21:28 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Janaki with her children. (News18)

After the incident, her husband Ravi allegedly drove out Janaki from their house saying that she had lost her sanctity to worship deities

A man threw his wife out of their house after she underwent a tubectomy operation, a permanent method of contraception, against his wish and was forced to sleep under a tree. The couple, who stay in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, have 11 children together.

The woman, identified as Janaki Dehury, is now staying under a mango tree in the Dimiri village in front of her house along with her newborn baby.

The couple have five sons and five daughters and one of their children died. Janaki reportedly underwent a tubectomy at a hospital on February 14 as per the advice of the doctors and ASHA workers.

After the incident, her husband Ravi allegedly drove out Janaki from their house saying that she had lost her sanctity to worship deities.

Speaking to News18, Janaki said, “We have 10 children, out of 11. My husband droved me from the house for family planning surgery. I am staying under a tree in front of house."

Social activist Priti Chhanda Dhal said, “It is inhuman and unacceptable. Proper health care should be provided to all women. The government and local administration should give more emphasis on awareness and other activities."

first published:February 18, 2023, 20:54 IST
last updated:February 18, 2023, 21:28 IST
