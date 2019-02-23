English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Throws off Teenager from Terrace of House in UP for Resisting Rape
The girl, a student of Class 10, was sleeping on the terrace when a youth from her neighbourhood tried to rape her.
Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Shahjahanpur (UP): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly thrown off the terrace of her house when she resisted a rape bid by a youth in Bijlipura area here on Saturday morning.
The girl, a student of Class 10, was sleeping on the terrace when a youth from her neighbourhood tried to rape her, SP City Dinesh Tripathi said.
When the girl raised an alarm, the accused pushed her off the terrace, she said.
She suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the district hospital.
A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the absconding accused,
the SP added.
