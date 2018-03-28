GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Tied Up and Set on Fire by Wife and Children in Odisha

The 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Cuttack on Monday night.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2018, 2:05 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Jajpur, Odisha: A woman allegedly burnt her husband to death as he used to thrash her and their children in inebriated state at Saruabili in Jajpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Though the incident took place on Sunday night, the 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Cuttack on Monday night, they said.

Subash Singh, a driver by profession, came home drunk and misbehaved with his elder daughter.

When the daughter opposed his indecent behaviour, he beat her up. Singhs wife and another daughter came to the rescue of the girl. Singh then thrashed his wife and the children, they said.

The wife and children of Singh overpowered him and tied his hands and legs. Later, his wife poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, they said.

Singh raised alarm after he was set on fire and the neighbours rushed and doused the flame. He was then taken to a nearby hospital. Later he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

The wife was arrested.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
