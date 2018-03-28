English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Tied Up and Set on Fire by Wife and Children in Odisha
The 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Cuttack on Monday night.
Image for representation only.
Jajpur, Odisha: A woman allegedly burnt her husband to death as he used to thrash her and their children in inebriated state at Saruabili in Jajpur district, police said on Wednesday.
Though the incident took place on Sunday night, the 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Cuttack on Monday night, they said.
Subash Singh, a driver by profession, came home drunk and misbehaved with his elder daughter.
When the daughter opposed his indecent behaviour, he beat her up. Singhs wife and another daughter came to the rescue of the girl. Singh then thrashed his wife and the children, they said.
The wife and children of Singh overpowered him and tied his hands and legs. Later, his wife poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, they said.
Singh raised alarm after he was set on fire and the neighbours rushed and doused the flame. He was then taken to a nearby hospital. Later he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.
The wife was arrested.
Also Watch
Though the incident took place on Sunday night, the 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Cuttack on Monday night, they said.
Subash Singh, a driver by profession, came home drunk and misbehaved with his elder daughter.
When the daughter opposed his indecent behaviour, he beat her up. Singhs wife and another daughter came to the rescue of the girl. Singh then thrashed his wife and the children, they said.
The wife and children of Singh overpowered him and tied his hands and legs. Later, his wife poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, they said.
Singh raised alarm after he was set on fire and the neighbours rushed and doused the flame. He was then taken to a nearby hospital. Later he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.
The wife was arrested.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Wax Figure to Grace Madame Tussauds Delhi
- Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan's Selfie Will Take You Back To Humsafar Days
- Sunny Leone On Welcoming Twins Noah, Asher: This is Like the Biggest Hit Story of Our Lives
- Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in this Latest Viral Picture
- Facebook Users Sue Over Collection of Call, Text History