Man Tied to Tree, Burnt Alive for Harassing Girl in UP's Pratapgarh

A 22-year-old man was allegedly tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday.

The police team immediately reached the spot but agitated villagers in Bhujaini clashed with them and set afire two vehicles.

Aminka Prasad Patel was tied to a tree on Monday night by Harishankar, Shubham, Ram Milan and others, who set him on fire, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said.

Harishankar and Shubham have been arrested, and an FIR was registered, the police said, adding that the situation was in control now.

Harishankar had on March 1 lodged an FIR against Patel for allegedly harassing her daughter and posting objectionable photo of her on social media.

Police are suspecting this as the cause behind this killing.

Patel was arrested at that time and also sent to jail.

An FIR was lodged against him under sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act, and 354 (outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.