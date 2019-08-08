Man Tortures Minor Boy, Forces Him to Lick Toilet Seat in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: A video has surfaced purportedly showing a man, arrested in a land grab case, torturing a minor boy and forcing him to lick the toilet seat to pressure him to give a false statement to police in an attempt to murder case.

The police have registered a case against the man, Mukhtyar Khan (35), after the video of the incident was found in his mobile phone, an official said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchivardhan Mishra told PTI that Khan was arrested on the orders of a local court in connection with a case related to buying land using fake documents.

When Khan's mobile phone was being examined, the video of him torturing the 14-year-old boy and forcing him to clean the toilet seat by tongue was found, she said.

Mishra said, "Khan and his associates were pressuring the minor boy to give a false statement to police that two other minor boys (both brothers) were involved in the case of his sons stabbing two months ago.

"The police inquiry, however, found that these boys had nothing to do with the stabbing incident.

The SSP said four persons have been already arrested in the stabbing case of Khan's son and booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder)

She said, "Khan was trying to falsely implicate the two minor boys, who are the sons of a rich person, two weeks after the FIR was filed.

"It is suspected that Khan was intending to extort money from the father of these boys.

An FIR has been lodged against Khan and his associates under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of IPC and IT Act.

Further investigation is underway, the police added.

