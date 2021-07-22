Man ‘Traffics’ Bengal Teen After Promise of Film With SRK, Held from Mumbai After Dramatic Chase

Kolkata: A 17-year-old girl who was trafficked from Palashipara in West Bengal to Mumbai with the promise of roles in Bollywood films and alongside Shah Rukh Khan, was rescued on Wednesday.

“The man who lured the girl by posing as an event manager on social media has been arrested,” Dnyaneshwar Katkar, sub-inspector at Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP), said.

The matter came to the notice of railway police after the girl reached Dadar terminus in Mumbai with the man. The girl was rescued there and has been kept in a house for the time being. According to police sources, the girl is a class 12 student and is a resident of Palashipara in West Bengal. The accused, Subhan Shaikh, is a resident of Mira Road in Mumbai.

Shubhan Shaikh, a resident of Mira Road in Maharashtra, had befriended the minor a few days ago through Facebook by pretending to be a young event manager. The 43-year-old had used his son’s photo as his display picture on the social media platform.

The two would chat almost regularly after becoming friends. Shubhan promised to take her to Mumbai to meet Shahrukh Khan. Aware that the girl would not agree to go to Mumbai with him after learning his true identity, he cooked up a story and said his father would take him to Mumbai as he is now Covid-19 positive.

Subhan reached Palashipara on July 15 and went to pick the girl up from her coaching class, Police said. He broke the SIM card of the girl’s mobile number so that her location could not be traced and brought her to Kolkata. From there they boarded the Mumbai-bound Howrah Mail train.

Meanwhile, her parents got worried and approached the police. Police began the probe and all railway stations were alerted in the state. The girl was caught on CCTV boarding a train from Howrah Junction and Mumbai GRP was informed about it as CSMT was the train’s last station.

The railway cops rescued the girl and took Shaikh into custody. She was shifted to a shelter home. West Bengal Police officials arrived in Mumbai to bring the girl back to her house. The 17-year-old girl’s alleged trafficker was also handed over to West Bengal Police officials for investigation. Shubhan’s intention behind bringing the minor girl to Maharashtra is yet to be known.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here