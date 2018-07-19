GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai Journalist, Travelling by Car, Robbed at Gunpoint by Other Passengers

Girish Sarjerao Nikam, a journalist, hired a private car on a sharing basis in Pune's Swargate area for travelling to Mumbai, said police.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2018, 8:18 AM IST
Photo for representation only
Mumbai: A man travelling from Pune to Mumbai by a car was robbed by four unidentified persons at gun-point on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to Kalamboli police, Girish Sarjerao Nikam, a journalist, hired a private car on a sharing basis in Pune's Swargate area for travelling to Mumbai. The victim is a resident of Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

There were three other passengers in the car, apart from the driver, he told police.

On the way, one of the passengers showed him a pistol and asked him to hand over all cash and valuables.

Three of them snatched his gold chain and an ATM card, and blindfolded him, he said.

Later he was dropped, still blindfolded. When he removed the blindfold, he found he was in sector 10 of Kalamboli, and reached a local police station.

The robbers were found to have withdrawn Rs 40,000 using his ATM card.

The police have registered a case of robbery.

