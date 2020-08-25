INDIA

1-MIN READ

Man Tries Self-immolation Before Shahjahanpur SP Office to Secure His Brother's Release: Police

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Rahul has been admitted to the district hospital as he had got himself drenched with petrol which had also entered his eyes, the SP added.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
Share this:

A 24-year-old man on Tuesday tried to kill himself by self-immolation inside the Shahjahanpur police superintendent's office campus to mount pressure for the release of his brother by the police. Rahul, whose brother Pramod had been arrested on Monday for his alleged role in a criminal case, drenched himself with petrol, but was overpowered before he could lit the matchstick, said SP S Anand said.

While Pramod has a slew of criminal cases registered against him, his brother Rahul has two cases lodged against him, the SP said. Rahul has been admitted to the district hospital as he had got himself drenched with petrol which had also entered his eyes, the SP added.

