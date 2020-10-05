Man Tries To Consume 'Liquid' At Maha Minister's Review Meet

Aurangabad: A farmer tried to consume some liquid from a container during a review meeting being chaired by Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope in Jalna on Monday, police said. While Tope was listening to issues facing Jalna district, 60 kilometres from here, farmer Vilas Athavale from Pathurdi tried to consume some liquid which he had brought with him, a Taluka police station said.

The man has been admitted in the civil hospital while the liquid has been sent to the forensic laboratory to find out its contents. “There is some land issue back in his village and we need to find out if this act has some connection to that,” Taluka police station official Sambhaji Wadate told PTI. PTI AW BNM BNM 10052012 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor