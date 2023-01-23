Man Tries to Kill Woman by Slitting Her Throat in Gujarat's Umreth

A woman in her 20’s whose throat was slit by a man, was rescued by the house owner and neighbours in Gujarat’s Umreth town. The police were in search of the attacker.

The incident happened on Sunday. An officer with the Umreth police station told IANS that on Sunday afternoon the police received a call informing them that a female was screaming from a house for help in the Kachhiyapol.

“When the team reached the place, the house owner Hitesh Kachhiya and neighbours had rescued her. She was bleeding, and was immediately rushed to Anand hospital, where the doctors referred her to Ahmedabad government hospital."

According to house owner Hitesh, the couple had rented the house on Saturday, and Sunday afternoon, the youth attacked the woman with a sharp weapon, locked her in the bathroom, later he locked the house and fled away. The house owner had neither taken any identity proof from the couple, nor signed any rent contract.

The officer said, “Police could hardly know the first name of the victim. She identified herself as Jyoti. Police are now trying to identify her, and her boyfriend or lover or her husband and where they are from. As the victim was not able to get her statement recorded on Sunday, police are still processing the registration of the First Information Report on Monday."

