Man Tries to Set Himself Ablaze Opposite TN Assembly, Whisked Away by Cops

In an apparent security breach, a man tried to set himself ablaze on Wednesday on the “Kalaivanar Arangam" premises where the Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings are held, but police personnel overpowered him in the nick of time and whisked him away from the spot. The man, who appeared to be about 45 years-old, was apprehended when he poured a petrol like liquid over himself soon after entering the sprawling complex.

Water was also poured on him to make him wet, they said.

“He is a native of Thanjavur. It seems he has some property related grievances in connection with a land parcel. When he approached authorities in his native town, they reportedly told him that it is a civil matter and he made this attempt to draw attention," a police official told .

