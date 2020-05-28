INDIA

1-MIN READ

Man Tries to Sexually Abuse 2-month-old Daughter, Arrested after Wife Lodges Complaint

Representative image. (News 18: Mir Suhail)

Representative image. (News 18: Mir Suhail)

The man's wife arrived and spotted him trying to abuse the baby. She rushed the infant to a hospital where doctors examined the baby and declared that it was not harmed, said the police.

  • PTI Thiruvanathapuram
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to sexually abuse his two-month-old girl child, police have said. The incident took place at Mathur village in Bhavani taluk, Erode district, a couple of days back.

The baby was alone lying in a cot when the alleged misconduct took place and the infant began to cry, the police said.

The man's wife arrived and spotted him trying to abuse the baby. She rushed the infant to a hospital where doctors examined the baby and declared that it was not harmed, they said.


Later, the mother lodged a complaint and the man was arrested, the police said.


A case was registered under POCSO Act against the 48-year-old and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days, they added.


