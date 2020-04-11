Take the pledge to vote

Man Under Covid-19 Home Quarantine in Muzaffarnagar Commits Suicide

The 21-year-old hanged himself from the ceiling at his house in Khindriya village. The exact reason being the suicide was not immediately known.

PTI

April 11, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
Man Under Covid-19 Home Quarantine in Muzaffarnagar Commits Suicide
A 21-year-old man under home quarantine allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

Ashu hanged himself from the ceiling at his house in Khindriya village under Chapar police station limits on Friday evening, said SHO Pawan Sharma.

The exact reason behind Ashu's suicide is not yet clear, he said.

The station house officer said Ashu was home quarantined after he returned from from Chandigrah during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Ashu got married nine months ago and was working in Chandigarh, Sharma added.

