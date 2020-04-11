Man Under Covid-19 Home Quarantine in Muzaffarnagar Commits Suicide

A 21-year-old man under home quarantine allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

Ashu hanged himself from the ceiling at his house in Khindriya village under Chapar police station limits on Friday evening, said SHO Pawan Sharma.

The exact reason behind Ashu's suicide is not yet clear, he said.

The station house officer said Ashu was home quarantined after he returned from from Chandigrah during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Ashu got married nine months ago and was working in Chandigarh, Sharma added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube