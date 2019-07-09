Man Upset With Forceful Plantation on His Land Tries Kill Self Outside MP Assembly
“I tried contacting various government offices explaining my plight, but no one listened,” Dhanraj said
Man tries to kill self outside Madhya Pradesh assembly
Bhopal: In a dramatic incident that lasted for over 45 minutes, a man, upset with forceful plantation on his land, climbed a tree outside Madhya Pradesh assembly threatening to kill self. He was brought down by the security forces later.
The man, identified as Dhanraj climbed on top of the tree at the entrance of MP assembly carrying some documents.
Police officers atop a fire tender kept persuading him to come down safely. As Dhanraj refused to come down, the cops asked him to throw the papers down so that they can understand the matter, but he did not listen.
Dhanraj, a native of Silwani in Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh, came down from the tree as police brought the fire engine next to the tree.
The man, wearing torn clothes, told the media that government officers had forcefully carried out plantation on his farm land. “I tried contacting various government offices explaining my plight, but no one listened,” Dhanraj said adding he finally decided to climb the tree to underline his plight.
Even though the man was rescued safely, the incident shows lack of adequate security arrangements at high-security zone around assembly. A huge crowd had gathered outside the assembly while the incident happened.
