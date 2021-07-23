Man Vandalises Delhi Court Room Shouting ‘Tarikh Pe Tarikh’, Arrested

In what can be dubbed as a proper filmy scene, an irritated litigant started shouting Bollywood actor Sunny Deol`s iconic dialogue `Tarikh-par-Tarikh` (dates after dates) and then went on to allegedly smashed computers and furniture inside Delhi`s Karkardooma court over the delay in getting justice. He was later arrested by police.

This incident took place in courtroom number 66 in the court complex on July 17. The litigant named Rakesh, a resident of Shashtri Nagar, was visibly upset with not getting justice in a case pending since 2016.

As per sources, Rakesh smashed computers and furniture and screeched out the movie dialogue “Tarikh par Tarikh" from the film Damini. He was irritated and upset with the long dates given in his matter and did not stop there, but also proceeded to break the dais of the judge inside the courtroom, the police said.

He was then arrested and presented before a magistrate, who then sent him to judicial custody. Delhi Police has also booked him under section 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant) as well as Section 427 (mischief) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

After all the antics, the courtroom staff raised an alarm post which the police arrested Rakesh.

Tarikh pe Tarikh`, is a famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie `Damini`. It was made iconic by Sunny Deol who played the character of an alcoholic advocate.

