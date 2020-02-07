Man Vomits on Delhi-Pune Flight, Gets Quarantined for Suspected Coronavirus
The man is being treated and tested at Naidu Hospital, one of the three hospitals in Maharashtra where quarantine facilities have been set up for coronavirus cases.
Image for representation. (Image: AP)
Pune: A man flying from Delhi to Pune was admitted to an isolation ward of the civic-run Naidu Hospital here on Friday for possible exposure to novel coronavirus after he vomited mid-flight, an official said.
The passenger was admitted to the hospital after the flight arrived at the Pune airport in the morning, an Air India official said. "He complained of nausea and vomited on board. After the plane landed at Pune airport, he was immediately isolated and shifted to Naidu Hospital," the official said.
According to the Pune Airport authorities, the flight was sanitized later. Naidu Hospital is one of the three hospitals in Maharashtra, where quarantine facilities have been set up to deal with suspected cases of coronavirus. No confirmed case of the deadly virus, which has so far killed 630 people in China, has been detected in Maharashtra yet.
The virus -- which first emerged in Wuhan city in China's central Hubei province -- has spread to 25 countries, including India (three confirmed cases have been reported from Kerala), the US and the UK.
