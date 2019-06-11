Take the pledge to vote

Man Walks to Police Station to Surrender After Beheading Cousin in Odisha

Ujjal Munda of Tileimal in Bhalupali area came to the police station and surrendered before the police after beheading his cousin, Satyanarayan Munda, 38 of the same village, the officer said.

June 11, 2019
Image for representation.
Sambalpur: A 42-year-old tribal man Tuesday surrendered before the police here carrying the severed head of his cousin brother, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Ujjal Munda of Tileimal in Bhalupali area came to the police station and surrendered before the police after beheading his cousin, Satyanarayan Munda, 38 of the same village, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Sambalpur, Sanjeev Arora said: "Past animosity is the reason behind the incident. The accused, Ujjal Munda seems to be mentally unstable. A case has been registered against the accused in the police station."

Police said the incident took place when Satyanarayan was sleeping on the front yard of his house due to sweltering heat while his wife, Laxmi Munda and daughter Priyanka Munda were inside the house. Ujjal came to the house and beheaded Satyanarayan with a sharp axe in the early hours of Tuesday and managed to escape from the spot carrying the severed head of his cousin.

But the incident came to light after Satyanarayan's wife woke up and came to the front yard of the house for sweeping on Tuesday morning. She informed her neighbours. The inhabitants of Tileimal informed Ainthapali police about the incident. Subsequently, police along with scientific team rushed to the spot and an investigation into the matter was launched. Police
also launched an operation to trace the severed head.

Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bhawani Shankar Udgata said, during investigation, police found a blood-stained 'lungi' from the house of accused, Ujjal.

Subsequently, the police launched operation to trace the accused. However, Ujjal was traced in front of the main gate of Ainthapali police station carrying a bag containing the severed head of Satyanarayan. He had come to the police station to surrender, police said. ​
