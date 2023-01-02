Man Wanted for Murder in Bihar Arrested After One Yr from Maha

A 38-year-old man accused in a murder case in Bihar and absconding since December 2021 has been arrested by police in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Monday.

An FIR was registered at Nathnagar police station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district after the accused, Jibrail Jako Pathan, allegedly shot dead a 27-year-old man, Imran, on December 14, 2021 and fled with the latter’s motorcycle and cash worth Rs 10,000, he said.

He came to Bhiwandi town in Thane where he stayed by concealing his identity and worked in a unit, Nizampura police station’s senior inspector Naresh Pawar said.

The Bihar Police got a tip-off about the accused and sought the help of their Bhiwandi counterparts who traced the man and nabbed him on Saturday, the official said.

The accused was subsequently handed over to the Bihar Police, he added.

Read all the Latest India News here