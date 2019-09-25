Man Wearing Combat Dress Detained Outside Army Camp in J&K
Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, was found to be under the influence of drugs. His family members have been contacted and he will be handed over to them, they said.
Representative Image (PTI)
Jammu: A 33-year-old man wearing a combat dress was detained on Wednesday after he was found roaming outside an Army camp here, officials said.
Some locals spotted Kumar roaming suspiciously outside the camp at Trikuta Nagar and they informed Army personnel, who took him into custody, the officials said.
Kumar was under the influence of drugs. He could not give details and was subsequently handed over to the Gangyal police station for questioning, they said.
Police established his identity and it came to light that he was a drug addict, the officials said.
