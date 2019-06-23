Man Who Broke Spinal Cord Performing Stunt for TikTok Video Dies

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man, who broke his spinal cord while performing a somersault for a video meant to be uploaded on TikTok mobile application recently, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police said.

Kumar, from Godekere in Tumakuru district, was seriously injured while performing a stunt at a school ground on June 18, said the police, adding that he died without responding to treatment at Victoria Hospital here.

A video clipping of Kumar doing the stunt was widely shared on social media.

The Madras High Court had recently banned the mobile app on a petition which contended that pornographic contents were uploaded on it.

However, the ban was later revoked by the court with a caveat that if any "controversial" video violating this condition were found on the app, it would be considered contempt of court.