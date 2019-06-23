Man Who Broke Spinal Cord Performing Stunt for TikTok Video Dies
The Madras High Court had recently banned the mobile app on a petition which contended that pornographic contents were uploaded on it.
The Madras High Court had recently banned the mobile app on a petition which contended that pornographic contents were uploaded on it.
Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man, who broke his spinal cord while performing a somersault for a video meant to be uploaded on TikTok mobile application recently, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police said.
Kumar, from Godekere in Tumakuru district, was seriously injured while performing a stunt at a school ground on June 18, said the police, adding that he died without responding to treatment at Victoria Hospital here.
A video clipping of Kumar doing the stunt was widely shared on social media.
The Madras High Court had recently banned the mobile app on a petition which contended that pornographic contents were uploaded on it.
However, the ban was later revoked by the court with a caveat that if any "controversial" video violating this condition were found on the app, it would be considered contempt of court.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Pleading With Folded Hands to Umpire Over DRS Call is Now a Relatable Meme
- In Bollywood, Men Like Kabir Singh Are 'Passionate Lovers' But Women Are ‘Lunatics'
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s