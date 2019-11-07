Take the pledge to vote

Man Who Burnt Alive Telangana Official Dies of Burn Injuries

Vijaya Reddy, 37, a tahsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) of Abdullapurmet mandal, was burnt alive in her office by Suresh over land row.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Man Who Burnt Alive Telangana Official Dies of Burn Injuries
Telangana Tehsildar Vijaya Reddy who was burnt alive today. (Facebook/M A Wasim Ahamad)

Hyderabad: The man, who had burnt alive a Telangana government official in her office near Hyderabad on Monday, also succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, taking the toll to three in the ghastly incident.

K. Suresh died at government-run Osmania Hospital around 3.30 p.m., doctors said. His condition started deteriorating on Wednesday night and he was put on ventilator.

Vijaya Reddy, 37, a tahsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) of Abdullapurmet mandal, was burnt alive in her office by Suresh over land row.

Suresh had also sustained 65 per cent burns after he poured kerosene on the official and set her ablaze.

MRO's driver Gurunatham and another employee Chandraiah received burn injuries while trying to save the official. Both were admitted to Apollo DRDO Hospital, where Gurunatham succumbed the next day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
