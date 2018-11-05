English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Who Designed the 'Statue of Unity' May be Roped in for Ram Statue in Ayodhya
Sources said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath might announce the grand statue of Lord Ram on Deepostsav in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
Ninety-four-year-old Ram Vanji Sutar is a Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri recipient (News18)
Lucknow: Ram Vanji Sutar, the man who sculpted the world’s tallest statue in Gujarat, may be roped in for the proposed Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya on the banks of Saryu River.
Sources said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath might announce the grand statue of Lord Ram on Deepostsav in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
Adityanath has reportedly asked officials to contact Sutar. The 93-year-old is a Padmashri and a Padma Bhushan awardee. The statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed in Parliament was also designed by Sutar. He also played a crucial role in the construction of memorial during the BSP regime in UP.
Sources in the government said that finest sculptors in the country will be roped in for the grand project. Design and other aspects will be finalised after proper consultation from various experts. Although there is no word of confirmation from the chief minister’s side on this issue, senior BJP leaders have hinted about the possible announcement.
The chief of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, Mahendra Nath Pandey recently said that Yogi being the 'peethadheeswar' (head) of a prominent 'peeth' and sant must have plans for Ayodhya. “You will get the good news on Diwali,” Pandey said.
The mayor of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, Rishikesh Upadhyay, said there is a proposal to install 1515-meter-high statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu. “The statue is likely to come up in the vicinity of Sant Tulsidas Ghat. Officials are looking at two-three sites, after which they will pick the best one,” Upadhyay added.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
