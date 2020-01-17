Man Who Ended Life at Metro Station in Delhi Identified as Retired Army Man
The victim had allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Dwarka Mor metro station on Thursday. He was identified as Parasu Ram Pandey, a resident of Kakrola.
Delhi metro. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: A man, who allegedly committed suicide at Dwarka Mor metro station here, has been identified as a 70-year-old retired Army man who was suffering from age-related ailments, police said.
The victim had allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Dwarka Mor metro station on Thursday. He was identified as Parasu Ram Pandey, a resident of Kakrola.
He had retired from the Army as Subedar Major and is survived by three married sons, the police said.
According to his family, he was suffering from age-related ailments. Inquest proceedings are being conducted and the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.
The incident happened on platform number 1 at around 10 am when the train was going towards Noida from Dwarka. He was rushed to DDU Hospital but could not be saved.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas; Be Prepared For Delays
- Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima's Mother Supports Vishal Who Threw Water on Her Daughter
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Niece and Nephew Make Her Hug It Out with Sidharth Shukla
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- ATK and Mohun Bagan Merger is Complete: RPSG Group Acquires Majority Stake in Mohun Bagan