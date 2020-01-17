Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Who Ended Life at Metro Station in Delhi Identified as Retired Army Man

The victim had allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Dwarka Mor metro station on Thursday. He was identified as Parasu Ram Pandey, a resident of Kakrola.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
Man Who Ended Life at Metro Station in Delhi Identified as Retired Army Man
Delhi metro. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: A man, who allegedly committed suicide at Dwarka Mor metro station here, has been identified as a 70-year-old retired Army man who was suffering from age-related ailments, police said.

The victim had allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Dwarka Mor metro station on Thursday. He was identified as Parasu Ram Pandey, a resident of Kakrola.

He had retired from the Army as Subedar Major and is survived by three married sons, the police said.

According to his family, he was suffering from age-related ailments. Inquest proceedings are being conducted and the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

The incident happened on platform number 1 at around 10 am when the train was going towards Noida from Dwarka. He was rushed to DDU Hospital but could not be saved.

Live TV

