Passenger Accused of Flashing Woman in Delhi Metro Coach Arrested by Police

A DMRC statement said the suspect was traced by the security cell after he had recharged his CSC online. It helped to trace his mobile phone number, ascertaining his identity and the arrest.

Updated:February 15, 2020, 10:56 PM IST
Passenger Accused of Flashing Woman in Delhi Metro Coach Arrested by Police
File photo of Delhi Metro. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The security cell of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday arrested a man after a woman filed a complaint about his obscene behaviour earlier this week.

The incident was reported by a woman passenger on Wednesday in a series of tweets. She claimed while travelling in a Yellowline metro, the man flashed his penis at her in a relatively empty coach. She also attached his picture in the tweet.

A DMRC statement said the suspect was traced by the security cell after he had recharged his CSC online. It helped to trace his mobile phone number, ascertaining his identity and the arrest. The Delhi Metro Rail Police took him in custody from Gurugram.

The Delhi Police in a statement said the accused has been arrested, reported news agency ANI. He was identified as Abhilash Kumar, a civil engineer working for a private company in Gurugram.

"We request the public to use the passenger emergency alarm button if they notice any such incident and inform the train operator immediately. Also, give the coach number you are travelling in to help apprehend the accused the earliest," said the metro operator.

The DMRC said the complaint regarding obscene behaviour was received on its official Twitter handle. "DMRC, on its part intimated the Ghitorni police station and also contacted the complainant assuring her of all cooperation," it said, adding an FIR was then filed at the Ghitorni police station.

DMRC Executive Director of Corporate Communication, Anuj Dayal, said, "The Delhi Metro's security department is monitoring the case and is extending all possible assistance to the police. This is to reiterate that DMRC takes complaints regarding the safety of women passengers with great seriousness."

(With inputs from agencies)

