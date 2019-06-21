Man Who Hacked Woman at Chennai Suburban Station Succumbs to Self-inflicted Injuries
Last Friday night, the man had hacked the woman with a sickle at the Chetpet railway station after having heated arguments over his proposal to marry her.
Representational image
Chennai: A man, who hacked and injured a woman at a suburban railway station here a week ago and inflicted wounds on himself, died at a hospital here on Friday, police said.
The man, who was in coma, did not respond to treatment and died around noon, a Government Railway Police officer told PTI.
The accused then injured himself with the same weapon, before jumping on the railway track, police had said.
Both of them, natives of Erode and knew each other, were admitted to two separate government hospitals.
The woman was still undergoing treatment, the officer said.
The incident, which brought back memories of the murder of a young woman techie in 2016 in Nungambakkam railway station here, stunned people on the platform.
